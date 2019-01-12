Seven things to do at Jaipur LitFest

If you thought that the popular Jaipur Literature Festival is about interactive forums of writers and journalists engrossed in endless discussions on the world’s socio-economic and cultural issues, think again.

Let’s look at the highlights of the events that historically draw crowds at the Jaipur Literature Festival and offer entertaining options for a diverse taste in Indian culture.
The Jaipur Music Stage
The Jaipur Music Stage, which runs in the evenings from 24 to 27 January as part of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, is your passport to go on an intense discovery of a world of music in the course of four exciting days.
The Festival Bazaar
At the Festival, during or in-between the sessions, take a stroll through a pulsating bazaar where artisans and designers display and sell a range of products: embroidered shawls, exquisite minakari
Heritage Evenings
Each year the Festival celebrates Jaipur’s built and cultural heritage in a series of breathtaking events supported by Rajasthan Tourism. This year these will be at the Jawahar Kala Kendra and the Amber Fort.
Book-signing Sessions

The Delegate Experience
While the Festival is open to all, a special experience can be sought through curated Delegated Packages which give an opportunity for a close-up view of the Festival.
A Culinary Treat
The five days of festivities at the Festival also offer a chance to indulge in a delectable culinary affair.
Art at JLF
Whether you’re a fan of Marc Quinn, arguably one of the leading contemporary artists or have a soft spot for the various traditional art forms of India, or just want a stunning backdrop for that picture perfect moment, there’s plenty of art going around at the Festival.
